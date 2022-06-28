TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration dates for TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022. The registration dates have been extended till July 4 for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test and till July 5 for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. Applications are being accepted from April 7 this year, with the deadline being extended to Monday. Candidates willing to apply for the examination can still register from the official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in for TS ICET and TS LAWCET respectively.

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of TS ICET or TS LAWCET.

- Click on Application Fee Payment link available on the home page.

- Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees.

- Fill in the application form and click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022.