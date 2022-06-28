NewsIndia
TS ICET

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 BIG UPDATE: TSCHE extends registration dates at icet.tsche.ac.in; check Date and other details here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration dates for TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022, candidates willing to apply for the examination can still register from the official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in for TS ICET and TS LAWCET respectively.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
  • TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 registration date extended till 4 July and 5 July
  • Registration process began from April 7
  • TS ICET examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022

The registration dates have been extended till July 4 for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test and till July 5 for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. Applications are being accepted from April 7 this year, with the deadline being extended to Monday.

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of TS ICET or TS LAWCET.

- Click on Application Fee Payment link available on the home page.

- Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees.

- Fill in the application form and click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022.

TS ICETTS ICET 2022TS LAWCET 2022ICET 2022Telangana examsEducation

