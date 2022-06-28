TS TET Results 2022: Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TS TET Results 2022 was earlier expected to be declared yesterday, on June 27, 2022. However, with no updates on Telangana TET final answer key and/or results, there now seems to be some delay in the same. As per local media reports, TS TET results 2022 will be declared soon on tstet.cgg.gov.in, however, there is no official confirmation yet on the result date. According to local media reports on TS TET Results 2022 have indicated a delay in the result declaration process. These reports mention that due to some technical glitch, the Telangana TET result is somewhat delayed along with the release of the TS TET final answer key.

Usually, the TS TET final answer key is released about two to three days prior to the result declaration. However, with no update on the official website, it is now being assumed that everything is delayed. Local media reports on TS TET Results 2022 have also mentioned that because of this probable delay, now, a new date of TS TET Results 2022 will be announced soon. Once declared students can download their result by following these steps

TS TET Results 2022: Steps to download the result

- Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on TS TET 2022 Result link

- Key in your login details and submit

- Check and download the result

- Take a printout for future reference

TS TET Results 2022: Qualifying marks for each category

The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the General category is about 60 per cent and above. Candidates belonging to Backward Classes need to score at least 50 per cent and above, whereas for candidates from the SC, ST and differently abled categories, the qualifying marks is 40 per cent.

The Telangana TET exam was held on 12 June in 33 districts of the state in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Nearly 5 lakh candidates appeared for TS TET 2022.