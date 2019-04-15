TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Intermediate results unlikely to be declared on Monday, check details on bie.telangana.gov.in, Manabadi

Telangana State intermediate result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) result is not likely to be released on Monday. The Board is likely to have completed the evaluation of the intermediate first and second year results and the official dates may be released soon.

The students will be able to check their results on the these sites: bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Third party sites like manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net will also be making the results available to the students. Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

Here is how to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit the results websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

2: Click on the tab which says Telangana Inter 1st Year Results 2019 – TS Intermediate First Yr Result or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 – Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result

3 Enter the Hall Ticket Number in the allocated space when asked

4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5 You can download it and save it for future reference.

The results of the Telangana Board Intermediate exam 2019 will be crucial for determining the admissions of the candidates in universities/colleges for higher studies. In 2018, approximately 470000 students in general category appeared for 2nd year Intermediate exams and 29000 students attended it in vocational category.