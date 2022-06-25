TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 shortly. Though the Telangana state board has not confirmed TS Inter Results 2022 date, time as of now, however, some media reports speculate the results will be declared today, June 25, 2022. Since no official statement has been released yet, students are advised to keep checking the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates.

TS Inter Results 2022: Official website to check your result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 2022: Here's how to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Results, once declared, students can check their scorecard following these updates

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

