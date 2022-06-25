TS Inter Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Manabadi result TIME and more
Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: TSBIE is expected to declare the TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results 2022 soon, candidates can check their scorecard via official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 shortly. Though the Telangana state board has not confirmed TS Inter Results 2022 date, time as of now, however, some media reports speculate the results will be declared today, June 25, 2022. Since no official statement has been released yet, students are advised to keep checking the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates.
TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.
Telangana, TS Inter Result 2022 date is expected to be announced very soon. As per the local media reports, the TS Inter Results 2022 are expected to be declared today, June 25, 2022. However, officials are yet to comment on this inter result 2022 date. Keep a check here for the latest update on TS Inter Results 2022 date, time and more.
