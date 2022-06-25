TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 shortly. Though the Telangana state board has not confirmed TS Inter Results 2022 date, time as of now, however, some media reports speculate the results will be declared today, June 25, 2022. Since no official statement has been released yet, students are advised to keep checking the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates.

TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Telangana Intermediate Results 2022.

Live TV