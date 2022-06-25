NewsIndia
TS INTER RESULTS 2022

TS Inter Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Manabadi result TIME and more

Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: TSBIE is expected to declare the TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results 2022 soon, candidates can check their scorecard via official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

TS Inter Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Manabadi result TIME and more
LIVE Blog

TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 shortly. Though the Telangana state board has not confirmed TS Inter Results 2022 date, time as of now, however, some media reports speculate the results will be declared today, June 25, 2022. Since no official statement has been released yet, students are advised to keep checking the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates. 

TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Telangana Intermediate Results 2022.

Live TV

25 June 2022
11:59 AM

Telangana Inter Results 2022

Telangana, TS Inter Result 2022 date is expected to be announced very soon. As per the local media reports, the TS Inter Results 2022 are expected to be declared today, June 25, 2022. However, officials are yet to comment on this inter result 2022 date. Keep a check here for the latest update on TS Inter Results 2022 date, time and more.

TS Inter results 2022tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2022TSBIEinter results 2022 ts10th result 2022 telanganats ssc results 2022ts 10th results 2022bse.telangana.gov.in 2022 ssc resultsintermediate results 2022 tsts inter results 2022 datessc results 2022 telanganatelangana inter results 2022TSBIE resultstsbie.cgg.gov.in resultsmanabadi inter results 2022 tsts inter resultsbse.telangana.gov.in 2022ts 10th results 2022 datets inter results 2022 date telanganatsbie.cgg.gov.in results 2022inter 2nd year result 2022 tsts inter results 2022 date and timets eamcet 2022ts inter 2nd year results 2022TS EAMCET

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath