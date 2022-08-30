TS Inter Supply 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE released the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30. TS Inter Supply results were declared at 9.30 AM today. the TS Inter Supply Results is available online on the official TSBIE website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students would need to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and any other credentials that may be asked for. Students must also note that due to the high amounts of traffic at the time of the TS Inter Supply Results 2022, the official websites may not respond or load. In such cases, students need not worry as the results would be made available on trusted third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in.

Students who took the IPASE August 2022 or TS Inter Supplementary examination are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi for the release date announcement. There is a good chance that the findings will be announced before August 31.

TS Supply Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates will find the link that read ‘TS Supplementary Results 2022’

Candidates will be asked to enter the credentials

The TS Supply results will be displayed in front of candidates.

Candidates can download the results and save them for future reference.

The TSBIE administered the IPASE of Intermediate Supplementary exams between August 1 and August 10, 2022. The TS Inter Supply Results are released three weeks or twenty-one days after the exam as has been the case in the past. So, the latest date for the TS Intermediate Supplementary Results is August 31.