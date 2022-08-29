NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NTA to RELEASE Answer Key TOMORROW, Results on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key tomorrow, August 30 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key tomorrow, 30 August. As per the NTA schedule NEET 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow, August 30 and NEET results will be out on September 7. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. 

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

NEET Results 2022: Exam date

NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted on July 17, 2022

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Fees to raise objections 

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key and recorded response by paying ₹200/- per question for each for a specified period of time. The fees is non refundable. All appeared candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

NEET Results 2022: Official DATE

NEET Result 2022 will be announced on September 7, 2022.

 

NEET UG Result 2022: Answer Key date 

NTA has released NEET UG Result 2022 answer key date. The answer key will release on August 30, 2022 and will be available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

