TS Inter Supply 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE is likely to release the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 on August 30. According to the media reports, the TS Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, August 30, 2022. The official date and time for the TS Inter Supply Results will be announced soon on manabadi and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students who took the IPASE August 2022 or TS Inter Supplementary examination are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi for the release date announcement. There is a good chance that the findings will be announced before August 31. ALSO READ: CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Phase 1 released

TS Supply Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates will find the link that read ‘TS Supplementary Results 2022’

Candidates will be asked to enter the credentials

The TS Supply results will be displayed in front of candidates.

Candidates can download the results and save them for future reference.

The TSBIE administered the IPASE of Intermediate Supplementary exams between August 1 and August 10, 2022. The TS Inter Supply Results are released three weeks or twenty-one days after the exam as has been the case in the past. So, the latest date for the TS Intermediate Supplementary Results is August 31.