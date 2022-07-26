TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS LAWCET 2022 answer key today, July 26, 2022. The answer key will be available for download from the official examination portal, lawcet.tsche.in. The deadline for filing objections to the provisional answer key is July 28, 2022. Previously, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 exams were held online on July 21 and 22, 2022. There were 28,921 candidates who took the state-level law entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

On July 26, 2022, candidates can download their Telangana LAWCET 2022 Answer Key from the official website by entering their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. Candidates will only have until 5 p.m. on July 28 to file objections to the preliminary key. The TS LAWCET Results 2022 are expected to be released in the first week of August. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official website for answer keys and results. ALSO READ: AP SSC Supplementary 2022 Results likely TODAY at bse.ap.gov.in- check time and more here

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: Important Dates

Title Details TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 date July 26, 2022 (today) LAWCET Answer Key 2022 release time 5.00 PM Objection window July 26 to July 28, 2022 (till 5 pm) TS LAWCET Results 2022 Likely by August 15, 2022

Candidates should be aware that the TS LAWCET Results 2022 date is based on an analysis of past trends and is not the final one. TSCHE typically releases all exam results within 15 days of the release of provisional answer keys. The link and instructions for checking the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Keys and Response Sheets will be updated here once they are available. Everyone is advised to keep their LAWCET hall tickets handy and to keep an eye on this page and the official website for any further updates.