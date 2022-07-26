NewsIndia
TS LAWCET 2022 KEY

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED on lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Results Date and other details here

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key is released and IS available on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED on lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Results Date and other details here

TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS LAWCET 2022 answer key today, July 26, 2022. The answer key will be available for download from the official examination portal, lawcet.tsche.in. The deadline for filing objections to the provisional answer key is July 28, 2022. Previously, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 exams were held online on July 21 and 22, 2022. There were 28,921 candidates who took the state-level law entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

On July 26, 2022, candidates can download their Telangana LAWCET 2022 Answer Key from the official website by entering their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. Candidates will only have until 5 p.m. on July 28 to file objections to the preliminary key. The TS LAWCET Results 2022 are expected to be released in the first week of August. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official website for answer keys and results. ALSO READ: AP SSC Supplementary 2022 Results likely TODAY at bse.ap.gov.in- check time and more here

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: Important Dates

Title Details
TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022 date July 26, 2022 (today)
LAWCET Answer Key 2022 release time 5.00 PM
Objection window July 26 to July 28, 2022 (till 5 pm)
TS LAWCET Results 2022 Likely by August 15, 2022

Candidates should be aware that the TS LAWCET Results 2022 date is based on an analysis of past trends and is not the final one. TSCHE typically releases all exam results within 15 days of the release of provisional answer keys. The link and instructions for checking the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Keys and Response Sheets will be updated here once they are available. Everyone is advised to keep their LAWCET hall tickets handy and to keep an eye on this page and the official website for any further updates.

ts lawcet 2022 keylawcet key 2022ts lawcet keyts lawcet 2022 resultslawcet results 2022lawcet key paper 2022ts lawcet 2022 question paperts lawcet 2022 exam datelawcet 2022 exam datets lawcet 2022 results datets lawcet 2022 notificationlawcet.tsche.ac.inlawcet.tsche.ac.in 2022ts lawcet official websitets eamcet 2022 answer key

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?