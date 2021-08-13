हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana LAWCET

TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall ticket 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Get direct link here

Students who applied for the TS LAWCET test can now download the admit card through the official site at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

File photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Admit Card 2021. 

The entrance exam for the 3 year-course will be held on August 23, 2021, while the TS post graduate law entrance exam for the 5 year-course will be held on August 24, 2021.

Direct link to the TS LAWCET Admit card 2021: Click here.

Here are the steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: Key in your registration number, DOB, and qualifying examination hall ticket number.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, check the admit card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET are designated as Telangana State Law Common entrance exam and will be conducted by the convener, Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3 year or 5 year LL.B. regular courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

