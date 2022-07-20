NewsIndia
TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket to be released TODAY at pgecet.tsche.ac.in- check details here

TS PGECET 2022: Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

TS PGECET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad, will release Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 Hall Tickets today, July 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their TS PGECET hall tickets from the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in - once they are available. 

The TS PGECET 2022 Hall Tickets will be made available for the exams, which will begin on July 29, 2022. The PGECET exams will be held over four days, from July 29 to August 1, 2022. While the exact exam schedule and timings are unknown, these details are likely to be available on PGECET admit cards.  The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in two shifts from July 29 to August 1 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ALSO READ: HP CET Result 2022 declared at himtu.ac.in- check direct link here

TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket date July 20, 2022 (today)

TS PGECET Hall Ticket release time

Likely by 5 pm
TS PGECET 2022 exam date July 29 to August 1, 2022

TS PGECET 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

  • Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference

TS PGECET Admit Card 2022, direct link here

Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission into full-time ME/ MTech/ MPharm/ MArch/ Graduate level Pharm D (PB) courses in Telangana State University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture Colleges for the academic year 2022-2023.

