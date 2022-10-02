TS PGECET 2022: Last date to register TODAY at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

TS PGECET 2022: Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 Counselling registration will end today. It is important for all registered applicants who took the exam and passed it to ensure that they are registered. Registration began on September 19, and the application deadline is today at -pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Applications received after the deadline won't be accepted in any circumstance.

TS PGECET 2022: Schedule

Events Date Online registration was started on September 19, 2022 Last date to register, upload certificates and documents October 2, 2022 Physical verification of special category certificates September 22 to 24, 2022 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates October 4, 2022 Web Options Phase 1 October 7 to 9, 2022 Edit of web options Phase 1 October 10, 2022 Provisional list of selected candidates for Phase 1 October 12, 2022 Physical Reporting October 12 to 15, 2022 Classes begin October 17, 2022

TS PGECET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website for TS PGECET Admissions pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to “Apply Online”

Then candidates will have to log in using their TS PGECET Hall ticket number or GATE, GPAT registration number

They should enter the ranks of either TS PGECET, GATE or GPAT exam

Candidates should check all details and pay the registration fee before submitting the form

They can download the same and take its printout for future references

TS PGECET 2022: List of documents required

GATE / GPAT Score card /PGECET Rank Card and admit card

Degree / Provisional Certificate (PC) and Consolidate Memorandum Marks (CMM) of qualifying Examination

Class 10th, 12th pass certificate

Bonafide (Study) certificates from Class 9 to Graduation

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination

Caste certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, if applicable

Candidates must first pay the registration money and register for the TS PGECET Admissions 2022 on the official portal. After payment of the charge, the document upload link will only become active.