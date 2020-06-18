TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result to be released soon

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the result of intermediate first and the second year in a few days. A total of 9.65 lakh students who appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year. The results will be declared on TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Students can also register them at the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result.

How to check TS Inter Result 2020 online: -

Step 1) Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3) Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4) Click on the title

Step 5) Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6) Your results will be displayed

Step 7) Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

Few days ago, the Telangana government announced that it will not conduct the pending SSC exam this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will get grades according to their performance in internal assessment.

In 2019, the Telangana inter board result was announced on April 18 but TSBIE Inter Results 2020 have been delayed in the wake of preventive measures taken by the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to clear these exams. Last year, a total of 58.2 per cent students had cleared the intermediate exam.