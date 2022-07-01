TS TET Result 2022: The Telangana Department of School Education, Hyderabad announced the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test Results 2022 today, July 1, 2022. Telangana education department has already released the final answer key for TS-TET 2022 on the basis of which the marks of all the candidates will be calculated. Candidates can check their TS TET results 2022 on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

Nearly 3.51 lakh candidates registered for the TS TET 2022 examination which was held on June 12, 2022. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 were conducted for teaching jobs in primary, middle, and senior secondary classes respectively. The TS TET results 2022 has announced results without any penalty of negative marking.

TS TET Result 2022: Here’s how to check the scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official TS TET website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the TS TET 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and birth date.

Step 4: The TSTET score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your score and TSTET 2022 scorecard.

Step 6: Download and print the TS TET result 2022 pdf for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that the validity period of the qualifying certificates for the appointment is for life, unless otherwise stated by the Telangana State Government.