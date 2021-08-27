TSEAMCET 2021: Counselling to begin on THIS date, get important details here

Hyderabad: The counselling process for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will begin from August 30 onwards. The TS EAMCET counselling 2021 will be conducted online on the official portal: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Eligible candidates will have to first register themselves on the official portal to participate in counselling. The TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration will be followed by the registration fee payment, slot booking for certificate verification, visiting helpline centres for certificate verification, exercising options and seat allotment.

The registration for counselling will be done in online mode while the document verification will be done offline. Students will be required to book their slots for the certificate verification at the nearest Help Line Center (HLC).

List of documents required to be submitted by students during the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling:

1. TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

2. TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

3. Valid id proof like Aadhar card.

4. SSC/ class 10 or its equivalent marks sheet for age proof.

5. Intermediate or its equivalent mark sheet-cum-pass certificate.

6. Class VI to intermediate or its equivalent certificates.

7. Transfer certificate (TC).

8. Caste/category certificate issued on or after January 1 by the competent authority, if applicable.

9. Residence certificate/domicile certificate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

10. Recent passport size photograph

TSCHE declared the TS EAMCET 2021 result and rank card on August 25. This year, nearly 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the TS EAMCET conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad. Those qualifying the state level entrance test will be offered admission to the state-run/private engineering colleges

