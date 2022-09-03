After a big split in the Shiv Sena, there was a change of power in the state. The government was formed in the state under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. However, who does Shiv Sena still belong to? This question cannot be answered yet. Both Shinde Group and Shiv Sena claim that Shiv Sena is theirs. Thereafter, now a debate has started that the Dussehra gathering held every year at Shivaji Park belongs to whom? While similar claims are being made by both sides in this regard, leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar has reminded a statement of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has also sought permission for the Dussehra gathering from the Shinde group. Furthermore, all the MLAs from the Shinde group are claiming that this Dussehra gathering is theirs. However, Shiv Sena is also making similar claims. Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray has also expressed his firm determination, "Dussehra Mela is ours." In this situation, the police will give permission to whom exactly? And whose Dussehra gathering will be? Curiosity about this has reached its peak.

Talking to the media in this regard, Ajit Pawar has expressed his views. “Everyone is entitled to ask for permission. But for years, all the people of Maharashtra have noticed that ever since Shiv Sena was established, meetings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray used to be held there. Balasaheb Thackeray had said on the same Shivaji Park ground that henceforth Shiv Sena will be under the control of Uddhav Thackeray and will run under his leadership. But everyone has seen the political events that have taken place since last June 20."