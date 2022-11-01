Tumakuru Dy SP slaps victims of Karnataka PSI Recruitment scam, video goes viral - WATCH

New Delhi: A shocking video of deputy SP slapping the victims of a police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka's Tumakuru went viral on social media. Victims of Karnataka PSI recruitment came to speak to state home minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties being faced by the candidates due to the scam in the recruitment drive. In the video going viral on social media, Tumakuru Deputy SP P Srinivas is seen slapping and sending the victims of the PSI recruitment scam away. At the beginning of the video, the Dy SP is seen having a word war with the candidates and suddenly he takes one of the candidates out of the crowd grabs him by his collar, and slapped him.

Tumakuru Deputy SP slaps victims of Karnataka PSI recruitment scam

#WATCH | Karnataka: Tumakuru Dy SP P Srinivas slapped & sent away victims of the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam, today. Victims had come to speak with the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam. pic.twitter.com/UfmGzARilv — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Responding to the incident former Karnataka CM and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said that this is an inhuman government and always does these types of things whenever people approach them with their grievances. Referring to an earlier incident of a Karnataka minister slapping a woman at a ceremony Siddaramaiah said this is the type of minister there in the government.