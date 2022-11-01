topStories
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM

Tumakuru Dy SP slaps victims of Karnataka PSI Recruitment scam, video goes viral - WATCH

Victims of the Karnataka PSI recruitment scam were in Tumakuru city to speak to state home minister Araga Jnanendra about their difficulties due to the scam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tumakuru Dy SP slaps victims of Karnataka PSI Recruitment scam, video goes viral - WATCH

New Delhi: A shocking video of deputy SP slapping the victims of a police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka's Tumakuru went viral on social media. Victims of Karnataka PSI recruitment came to speak to state home minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties being faced by the candidates due to the scam in the recruitment drive. In the video going viral on social media,  Tumakuru Deputy SP P Srinivas is seen slapping and sending the victims of the PSI recruitment scam away. At the beginning of the video, the Dy SP is seen having a word war with the candidates and suddenly he takes one of the candidates out of the crowd grabs him by his collar, and slapped him.  

Tumakuru Deputy SP slaps victims of Karnataka PSI recruitment scam 

Responding to the incident former Karnataka CM and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said that this is an inhuman government and always does these types of things whenever people approach them with their grievances. Referring to an earlier incident of a Karnataka minister slapping a woman at a ceremony Siddaramaiah said this is the type of minister there in the government.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'