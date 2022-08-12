Twelve students hurt as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una
The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.
- In Una, Himachal Pradesh, twelve students were hurt as a school bus falls into a gorge.
- Three of the injured are critical, says the preliminary report.
- Injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital.
Trending Photos
Shimla: Twelve students were injured after a private school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Friday, the state Disaster Management Department said. As per the preliminary report, three of the injured are critical.
Also Read: A video of a landslide has surfaced from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh
The department said the bus of Shri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary School fell into an around 30-metre-deep gorge near Lamlehri bend in Samoor Kalan.
The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion