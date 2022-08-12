NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Twelve students hurt as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una

The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:23 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • In Una, Himachal Pradesh, twelve students were hurt as a school bus falls into a gorge.
  • Three of the injured are critical, says the preliminary report.
  • Injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital.

Trending Photos

    Twelve students hurt as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una

    Shimla: Twelve students were injured after a private school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Friday, the state Disaster Management Department said. As per the preliminary report, three of the injured are critical.

    Also Read: A video of a landslide has surfaced from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

    The department said the bus of Shri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary School fell into an around 30-metre-deep gorge near Lamlehri bend in Samoor Kalan.

    The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.

    Live Tv

    Himachal PradeshShri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary SchoolDisaster Management Department

    Trending news