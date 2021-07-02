Twin brothers bag salary package worth Rs 50 lakh each in campus placement

Vijaywada: Twin brothers from SRM University, Amaravati received a salary package of Rs 50 lakh per anum. Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar, students of SRM University, Amaravati got placed in PVP Inc, which is also a strategic partner of Google Japan.

Both the brothers were selected during the campus placement. And this may be the highest salary package for students graduating from Andhra Pradesh so far. Also, for the first time in the state, twin brothers got placement in the same company with an equal pay package.

Saptarshi and Rajarshi are the students of the first batch of engineering students of the SRM-AP campus. The average annual package of the first batch was Rs 7 lakh.

SRM vice-chancellor Prof VS Rao informed an English daily, “In our maiden placement drive, our students have made the university a favourable destination for top recruiters. The maiden batch has created a record 100% placement. Around 71% of students got average annual offers of Rs 20 lakh.”

