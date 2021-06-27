Twin explosions at Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport a terror attack: J&K DGP

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday (June 27) termed the twin explosions at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport a ‘terror attack’, PTI reported. Two explosives-laden drones reportedly crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport on the intervening night of June 26-27. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an investigation into the attack that injured two IAF personnel.

The first blast which took place around 1.40 am ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport while the second one was on the ground, PTI quoted the officials as saying. The possibility of a terror attack has not been ruled out. The investigators are trying to ascertain the flight path of the two drones.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, IAF wrote, “Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies.”

Citing sources, PTI reported that a high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police has registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier today, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the Air Force Station to take stock of the situation.

#UPDATE | FIR registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after two low-intensity explosions were reported earlier today at Jammu Air Force Station. Investigation underway: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

“IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is in Bangladesh on official visit, is constantly monitoring the situation. Necessary instructions passed for probe into the matter. Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is at Jammu Air Force Station,” Senior IAF officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the incident.

Meanwhile, Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. "Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule," he said.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF.

(With agency inputs)

