Explosion at Jammu airport's technical area, bomb squad rushed

New Delhi: An explosion took place at Jammu airport's technical area on the intervening night of June 26-27. The forensic team and bomb disposal squad reached the spot where the blast took place.
#WATCH | Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the explosion site in Jammu airport's technical area pic.twitter.com/K5XOy7hnDC
— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021
As per sources, the explosion happened around 2 am on Sunday.
(More details are awaited)
