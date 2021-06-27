हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Blast

Explosion at Jammu airport's technical area, bomb squad rushed

The forensic team and bomb disposal squad reached the spot where the blast took place at Jammu airport's technical area. 

Explosion at Jammu airport&#039;s technical area, bomb squad rushed
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi:  An explosion took place at Jammu airport's technical area on the intervening night of June 26-27. The forensic team and bomb disposal squad reached the spot where the blast took place. 

As per sources, the explosion happened around 2 am on Sunday. 

(More details are awaited)

