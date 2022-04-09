हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP CMO

Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office hacked

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". 

Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office hacked

New Delhi: Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday (April 9, 2022).

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present. 

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". 

In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account. 

