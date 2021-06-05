हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

After briefly removing, Twitter restores verified blue tick of VP Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

File Photo

New Delhi: Twitter has restored the blue tick of the personal handle of Vice President  M Venkaiah Naidu. 

According to Twitter blue tick was removed since the account was inactive since July 2020. Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.

Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every 6 months. 

Tags:
TwitterM. Venkaiah NaiduVice President of India
