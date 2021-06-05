After briefly removing, Twitter restores verified blue tick of VP Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

New Delhi: Twitter has restored the blue tick of the personal handle of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

According to Twitter blue tick was removed since the account was inactive since July 2020. Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.

Flash: Twitter restores blue tick of @MVenkaiahNaidu. According to Twitter blue tick was removed since account was inactive since July 2020. Twitter may remove the blue verified badge & verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete. pic.twitter.com/ssgL0cl6Cr — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 5, 2021

Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every 6 months.

