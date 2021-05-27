Twitter’s conduct obfuscatory, diversionary: Delhi Police’s rebuttal over ‘toolkit’ row

New Delhi: Hours after social media major Twitter released a statement citing a threat to freedom of expression and intimidation by the authorities, the Delhi Police on Thursday (May 27) rebutted the claims and made counter-allegations of their own.

Calling the conduct of Twitter obfuscatory, diversionary and tendentious, the Delhi Police said that the statements released by the company are “not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise.”

“We have come across press reports that quote Twitter Inc. statements pertaining to the ongoing inquiry by Delhi Police. Prima facie, these statements are not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise. Twitter Inc. has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in public space,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

“Twitter Inc. is purporting to be both an investigating authority as well as an adjudicating judicial authority. It has no legal sanction to be either. The only legal entity, so empowered by the duly laid down law, to investigate is the Police and to adjudicate is the Courts,” they added.

“However, since Twitter Inc. claims to have material information basis which is not only ‘investigated’ but arrived at a ‘conclusion’, it must share that information with the Police. There should not be any confusion about this logical course,” the statement read further, adding, “The entire conduct by Twitter Inc, including its Indian entity, in the last few days has been obfuscatory, diversionary and tendentious. There is one simple thing to do which Twitter refuses to do. That is, cooperate with the law enforcement and reveal to the legal authority the information it has.”

Earlier today, Twitter called the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of intimidation and said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve," Twitter said in a statement.

"We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT rules,” the company added.

In response, the Delhi Police has enumerated four points to counter the narrative.

Read the full statement by the Delhi Police here:

