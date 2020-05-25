हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Twitter war: Piyush Goyal takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray for blaming Indian Railways on Shramik trains

 Hours after Shiv Sena govt gave statements blaming Indian Railways for not providing Maharashtra with the required number of trains, railway minister Piyush Goyal decided to reply to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Twitter, demanding "required information" about Monday's planned 125 trains from the state.

Twitter war: Piyush Goyal takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray for blaming Indian Railways on Shramik trains

New Delhi: Hours after Shiv Sena govt gave statements blaming Indian Railways for not providing Maharashtra with the required number of trains, railway minister Piyush Goyal decided to reply to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Twitter, demanding "required information" about Monday's planned 125 trains from the state.

Goyal has posted around six tweets both in hindi and english demanding the list of passengers. His last Tweet addressing Maharashtra government read, '' Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2am, received list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125 !!!''

Prior to this Goyal asked the Maharashtra government to send details of trains schedules and passengers, saying, ''We are waiting and working all night to prepare for tomorrow's trains schedule. Please send passenger lists within the next hour.''

In another tweet in Hindi Goyal said, "But not the list of a single passenger train running tomorrow has come yet to the GM of Central Railways, even after following up." He added that he expects the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government to "fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers".

Goyal had also shared the Central railway Press release on microblogging site Twitter writing, ''More than 2.5 hours have passed but still passenger details for 125 planned trains in Maharashtra not received by GM Central Railway from Government of Maharashtra.''

The clash between the two began after the Maharashtra government claims to have given a list of 200 trains to the Indian Railways which the latter is vehemently denying.

On the contrary, the Central Railways said that it had fully complied with the demands of the Maharashtra government and will continue to do so.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also joined the fight and made fun of Indian railways by tweeting, "Maharashtra government has given the list of required trains to the Railway Ministry. The only request from Piyush Ji is that the train should reach the station at which it should arrive. The train leaving for Gorakhpur should not reach Orissa."

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to COVID-19 in India as the number of cases stands at 50,231.

 

 

 

Tags:
Indian Railwaysshramik trainUddhav ThackerayPiyush Goyal
Next
Story

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; BSEB to ensure error-free result

  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Police arrest man for killing 2 along with Sadhu Shivacharya in Nanded, Maharashtra on Saturday