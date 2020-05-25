Twitter war: Piyush Goyal takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray for blaming Indian Railways on Shramik trains

New Delhi: Hours after Shiv Sena govt gave statements blaming Indian Railways for not providing Maharashtra with the required number of trains, railway minister Piyush Goyal decided to reply to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Twitter, demanding "required information" about Monday's planned 125 trains from the state.

Goyal has posted around six tweets both in hindi and english demanding the list of passengers. His last Tweet addressing Maharashtra government read, '' Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2am, received list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125 !!!''

Prior to this Goyal asked the Maharashtra government to send details of trains schedules and passengers, saying, ''We are waiting and working all night to prepare for tomorrow's trains schedule. Please send passenger lists within the next hour.''

In another tweet in Hindi Goyal said, "But not the list of a single passenger train running tomorrow has come yet to the GM of Central Railways, even after following up." He added that he expects the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government to "fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers".

Goyal had also shared the Central railway Press release on microblogging site Twitter writing, ''More than 2.5 hours have passed but still passenger details for 125 planned trains in Maharashtra not received by GM Central Railway from Government of Maharashtra.''

The clash between the two began after the Maharashtra government claims to have given a list of 200 trains to the Indian Railways which the latter is vehemently denying.

On the contrary, the Central Railways said that it had fully complied with the demands of the Maharashtra government and will continue to do so.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also joined the fight and made fun of Indian railways by tweeting, "Maharashtra government has given the list of required trains to the Railway Ministry. The only request from Piyush Ji is that the train should reach the station at which it should arrive. The train leaving for Gorakhpur should not reach Orissa."

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to COVID-19 in India as the number of cases stands at 50,231.