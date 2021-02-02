Twitter withholds services of prominent accounts over 'legal reasons', restores later

NEW DELHI: The month of February saw an explosive start after Twitter on Monday (February 1) blocked several accounts and tweets following an instruction from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to the microblogging platform to take action against 250 far-left Twitter handles for containing false and proactive content related to the farmers agitation

According to sources, Twitter detained services of numerous prominent accounts on the ground of 'legal request'. Though the services of the handles were restored by the end of the day, the event created a kerfuffle on social media throughout the day. The list included names of various pro-farmer protest handles, like the national news magazine Caravan, social-political activist Hansraj Meena and Kisan Ekta Morcha's handles.

Initially, the microblogging website didn't specify the exact reason for the action but said the step was taken in view of some 'legal request'. Later in the day, news agency ANI reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had made the request to Twitter to block over 250 handles on the account of using fake hashtags. The ministry further disclosed that the tweets were provocative in nature and was violating section 69A of the IT Act.

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) directed Twitter to block around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which were using 'Modi Planning Farmer Genocide' hashtag & making fake, intimidatory & provocative Tweets on Jan 30: Sources on Twitter Accounts being withheld pic.twitter.com/LIvZjbevRX — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Even the announcement of the Budget was overshadowed by the step of discontinuing services of various far-left handels. The central government is yet to release an official statement over the extreme action against the concerned accounts.

Incitement to genocide is a grave threat to public order and therefore the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) ordered for blocking of these Twitter accounts and Tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, said sources.

On January 26, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre`s three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.