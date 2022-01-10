Two Al-Badar terrorists killed in encounter at South Kashmir's Kulgam district

Srinagar: Two local terrorists, associated with terror outfit Al-Badar, were killed by security forces in Kulgam district on Monday early morning. This was the 7th encounter of January 2022, and so far the forces have managed to kill as many as 13 terrorists.

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Hasanpora village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir on Sunday. Notably, this is the 7th encounter in the month of January.

On Sunday, a police officer confirmed the exchange of fire and said, “Encounter has started at Hasanpora village area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," adding that the two terrorists are believed to be trapped."

The police officer further said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Husainpora after having specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the search team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire began which triggered an encounter, he added.

Earlier in 6 encounters security forces have managed to kill 11 terrorists among them 6 were Pakistani nationals. The security forces have also recovered huge arms and ammunition, including 2 M4 American made rifles and 2AK 56 and 2AK 47 rifles.

