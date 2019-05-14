Two arrested in Kolkata with counterfeit currency

The Anti-FICN (Fake Indian Currency Note) team of STF, Kolkata, on Monday, arrested two Tamil Nadu based FICN racketeers from near Shaheed Minar in Kolkata. The police have seized counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 2,00,000/- of denominations (Rs 2000/- × 100 pcs) in total from their possession. The arrested persons are identified as Mani Govindan and Velu Mallappan.

In April too, Kolkata Police had seized FICN of Rs 5 lakh face value and had arrested two persons in connection with this case. The two FICN racketeers were arrested from the crossing of Gosto Paul Sarani and Leslie Claudius Sarani in Central Kolkata.

It may be recalled that Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) district secretary Ambar Mitra had recently claimed that Kaliachak in West Bengal has always been the entry gate of fake currency in India. Mitra also remarked that the situation has remained unchanged despite demonetisation.

"Kaliachak is the corridor through which fake currency enters India. During demonetisation sufficient fake notes of rupees two thousand reached people. Kaliachak became infamous because of this business," Mitra had told ANI.

Official sources told ANI that out of 17 authentic features in a currency note, the counterfeiters have managed to replicate 10 features successfully.