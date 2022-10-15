Two Arunachal youths go missing for over 2 months near China border

Two Arunachal Pradesh youths from the state`s Anjaw district have not returned home from August this year when they had set out in search of medicinal plants near the state`s border with China. Rike Kamsi, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anjaw district told ANI over the phone that, both youths Bateilum Tikro (33) and Bayingso Manyu (31) had left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw district along the Indo-China border on August 19. Members of their family had lodged missing complaints at the local police station on October 9. "We have contacted the Indian Army and our search and rescue operation is also on," the Anjaw district SP said.

In July this year, one labourer died and 18 others went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh`s Kurung Kumey district. The labourers who were engaged in road construction in Arunachal Pradesh`s Kurung Kumey district. In another case, a 17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido in Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control in January 2022. He was later returned to India after the Indian Army contacted the Chinese Army to return the youth.