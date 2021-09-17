Two Bihar schoolboys discover Rs 900 crore in their account, turns out to be a banking glitch

Patna: In an extremely bizarre incident that was reported in Kathihar district of Bihar, two boys were said to have unexpectedly received crores of rupees in their bank accounts.

The duo, who are in school, have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. When they went to check if they have recevived money that they were expecting from a government scheme to buy school uniform and pay for related expenses, they were shocked to see the huge amount of money sitting in their accountd. The boys were with their parents when they discovered this.

One of the boys reportedly had over 6 crore while the other had over Rs 900 crore!

"I received information last evening that a huge sum has been found in the bank accounts of two boys. We are investigating it. We opened the bank branch early this morning to check how it happened. The branch manager told us there was some glitch in the computerised system of sending money. The amount was visible in their statements but the actual money wasn't in their account. I have sought a report from the bank," Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra was quoted by NDTV yesterday (September 16).

However, it seems that this was a mere banking error. "The Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money was transferred. The issue has been resolved," Udayan Mishra told ANI.

Bihar | 2 boys in Katihar were rumoured to mysteriously receive crores of Rupees in their bank accounts Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money transferred. Issue resolved: Udayan Mishra, Katihar DM pic.twitter.com/gQbDBG8TGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

But even if it was for a short while, this was the second such incident where a huge wrong amount being sent to a bank customer or made to reflect in the statement, took place in Bihar in recent times.

