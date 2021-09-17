हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

Two Bihar schoolboys discover Rs 900 crore in their account, turns out to be a banking glitch

"The Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in Core Banking Solutions system. No money was transferred. The issue has been resolved," Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra later clarified

Two Bihar schoolboys discover Rs 900 crore in their account, turns out to be a banking glitch

Patna: In an extremely bizarre incident that was reported in Kathihar district of Bihar, two boys were said to have unexpectedly received crores of rupees in their bank accounts. 

The duo, who are in school, have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. When they went to check if they have recevived money that they were expecting from a government scheme to buy school uniform and pay for related expenses, they were shocked to see the huge amount of money sitting in their accountd. The boys were with their parents when they discovered this.

One of the boys reportedly had over 6 crore while the other had over Rs 900 crore!

"I received information last evening that a huge sum has been found in the bank accounts of two boys. We are investigating it. We opened the bank branch early this morning to check how it happened. The branch manager told us there was some glitch in the computerised system of sending money. The amount was visible in their statements but the actual money wasn't in their account. I have sought a report from the bank," Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra was quoted by NDTV yesterday (September 16).

However, it seems that this was a mere banking error. "The Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money was transferred. The issue has been resolved," Udayan Mishra told ANI.

 

But even if it was for a short while, this was the second such incident where a huge wrong amount being sent to a bank customer or made to reflect in the statement, took place in Bihar in recent times.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Bihar Gramin BankRs 900 croreBiharKatihar District MagistrateUdayan Mishra
Next
Story

Delhi Police prohibits SAD's ‘Black Friday’ protest march against Centre’s three farm laws

Must Watch

PT11M57S

Expressway: Now Delhi To Mumbai in just 12 hours