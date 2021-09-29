Two booked for discussing conversion to Islam in Aligarh turn out to be Hindu minors

Aligarh: Two boys, who were booked under a non-bailable section of the Indian Penal Code for "promoting enmity between classes" after they were seen discussing "conversion to Islam" in a viral video, have turned out to be minor. Both the boys belong to the Hindu community.

Their families said that they were shocked at the FIR against the boys, who are students of Class 12 and were only engaging in a "friendly debate".

The FIR was registered against the boys under section 505 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the IPC, a non-bailable section, at the Sasni gate police station on Monday. The case was filed after the video went viral and a local BJP member approached the police.

In his complaint, BJP leader Ram Gopal said, "I have seen a video in which one boy is threatening Hindus and asking them to convert to Islam. The video has created anger among people and the content can create religious enmity."

In the video, a masked boy on his bicycle is pretending to be Muslim and another a Hindu. Police probe later found that the boys in the video were minors.

Circle officer Raghvendra Kumar said, "They belong to the same community. They were not arrested as they were minors and legal proceedings are on in the matter."

One of the boys' uncle said, "The boys were returning from their coaching classes and were discussing things in a lighter vein. They did not mean any harm."

