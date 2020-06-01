हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

Two CBI officials at Delhi headquarters test COVID-19 positive; premises sanitised

At least two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, posted at agency's headquarters in the national capital, tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday (June 1). As per the protocol, the duo was placed under the quarantine and the probe agency headquarters was sanitised.

File Photo

"Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19. They are in quarantine as per the protocol. CBI is following strict procedures including sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks," the CBI said on Monday. 

India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 1,90,535, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

