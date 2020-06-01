Two CBI officials at Delhi headquarters test COVID-19 positive; premises sanitised

New Delhi: At least two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, posted at agency's headquarters in the national capital, tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday (June 1). As per the protocol, the duo was placed under the quarantine and the probe agency headquarters was sanitised.

"Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19. They are in quarantine as per the protocol. CBI is following strict procedures including sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks," the CBI said on Monday.

India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 1,90,535, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.