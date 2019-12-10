Two CRPF personnel dead, 2 injured after they opened fire at each other

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two got injured after two CRPF jawans opened fire at each other on Monday night (December 9), sources said. The dead have been identified as DSP of 26 Battalion of CRPF Saahul Hasan and ASI P Bhuyan, while the injured were identified as Harishchand Gokai and Deependra Yadav. The injured were taken to Ranchi in a helicopter for treatment. The firing took place Chatro Police station area of Gomia.

In a similar incident, two police officers were killed after they shot each other in Ranchi on Monday (December 9). The incident happened at Mega Sports Stadium in Khelgaon at 6.30 am. The cops belonged to Chhattisgarh Armed Forces 4th Battalion B Company and were on election duty in poll-bound Jharkhand. One person got injured in the fire. The deceased jawan and the company commander were identified as Vikram Rajwade and Mela Ram Kurre, respectively.

On December 4, six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and two were injured in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district after one of the jawans opened fire following a dispute among themselves. The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion. The jawan who had opened fire also shot himself dead after shooting the others.