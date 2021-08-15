हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dwarka hotel

Two dead in blaze at hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka, firefighting operations underway

Two dead in blaze at hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka, firefighting operations underway
Representational Image

New Delhi: At least two people reportedly died in a fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Sunday (August 15, 2021). A massive fire broke out at Hotel Krishna located in Sector 8 of Dwarka. A senior fire official said that the fire call was received around 7:25 AM, following which a total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Two persons have died due to fire in the hotel. So far two bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation is still under way and more people are suspected trapped," said a fire official. 

Additionally, Delhi Police officials from South Dwarka police station also reached the incident spot and found that the facility was being run by Oyo Rooms.

"After extinguishing the fire, two bodies were found on the staircase of the ground floor. So far, it has emerged that fire occurred due to a short circuit," police said. The police also revealed that no hotel staff was found at the premises and subsequently.

