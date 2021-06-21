हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Firecracker accident

Two dead, several others injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

A blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Sattur, Virudhunagar claimed two lives and several others were left with burns and injuries. Visuals of the incident show that several houses in the vicinity of the blast were also severely damaged. 

File photo

A blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Sattur, Virudhunagar claimed two lives and several others were left with burns and injuries. Visuals of the incident show that several houses in the vicinity of the blast were also severely damaged. 

The illegal firecracker unit was being run at a home in Tamil Nadu.

Besides the two persons who died on the spot, four others were rescued in an injured state and rushed to nearby hospitals. 

Four fire tenders were at the location to assess the damage and carry out rescue. 

Police and district Officials are also at the site to conduct an enquiry into the mishap. 

The explosion took place in a residential area and damaged several buildings in the vicinity causing panic among the public living in the surrounding residences.

As per the latest guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Government, only matchbox manufacturing industries can function with 50% staff and export units which have orders or commitments are allowed to function. 

There is no specific mention of permission being granted to firecracker industries. 

However, accidents at firecrackers units have become a painful reality, with recurring mishaps and loss of lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

