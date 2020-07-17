Two earthquakes hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 4.5 in magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday (July 17, 2020) morning.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

While the other earthquake measuring 4.5 struck rocked the island at 11.07 am atleast 319-km east of Port Blair. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitudehit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am today as per the National Center for Seismology.

However, no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property was reported due to the low intensity of the earthquake.

On Thursday an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajkot in Gujarat at 7:40 am. According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of earthwquake was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot.