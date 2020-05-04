हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after staff test positive of COVID-19; sanitisation underway

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters which was placed under similar sealing on May 3 after two of its staff tested positive.

IANS photo

New Delhi: Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi was sealed on Monday (May 4) after a staff member was tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. "All drills for sanitisation are being undertaken," BSF officials told PTI. 

Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added. 

On May 3, 25 more BSF personnel, all from the company of 126 Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area, had tested positive of coronavirus. A total of 56 BSF jawans have so far been tested coronavirus positive across India which includes 14 from Tripura and 43 from Delhi.

On the other hand, there are 137 positive cases in CRPF apart from one death; and nine cases in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

