Two Hindu sisters donate 2.1 acres of land to Muslims on Eid, here's why

New Delhi: Amid reports of several incidents of communal violence and clashes from across India, two Hindu sisters from Uttarakhand have sold their land to Muslims for Eid to fulfil their father’s last wish.

Anita and Saroj, who hail from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar have donated their 2.1 acres of land to Muslims for Eid.

According to Times of India report, Anita and Saroj’s father Lal Brajnandan Rastogi, who was a farmer had passed away in his late 80s in 2003. After his death, the land went to his daughters.

Both the daughters recently came to know about their father’s last wish from their relatives.

As per their relatives’ conversations, Brajnandan Rastogi wanted to donate a piece of his land to his 'Muslim Brethern' but was hesitant to tell his children.

After learning about their father’s wish, Anita and Saroj discussed the matter with their family about selling the land and then came down to Kashipur to fulfil the formalities of land transfer with the help of their brother, Rakesh.

As per the media report, Saroj lives with her family in Meerut, whereas Anita lives in Delhi.

According to Rakesh, his father believed in communal harmony and wanted to donate his land to the Eidgah so that more Muslims could be accommodated while reading Namaz during festivals like Eid.