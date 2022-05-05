हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid

Two Hindu sisters donate 2.1 acres of land to Muslims on Eid, here's why

Anita and Saroj, who hail from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar have donated their 2.1 acres of land to Muslims for Eid, as per media reports.

Two Hindu sisters donate 2.1 acres of land to Muslims on Eid, here&#039;s why
Representational image

New Delhi: Amid reports of several incidents of communal violence and clashes from across India, two Hindu sisters from Uttarakhand have sold their land to Muslims for Eid to fulfil their father’s last wish.

Anita and Saroj, who hail from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar have donated their 2.1 acres of land to Muslims for Eid.

According to Times of India report, Anita and Saroj’s father Lal Brajnandan Rastogi, who was a farmer had passed away in his late 80s in 2003. After his death, the land went to his daughters.

Both the daughters recently came to know about their father’s last wish from their relatives.

As per their relatives’ conversations, Brajnandan Rastogi wanted to donate a piece of his land to his 'Muslim Brethern' but was hesitant to tell his children.

After learning about their father’s wish, Anita and Saroj discussed the matter with their family about selling the land and then came down to Kashipur to fulfil the formalities of land transfer with the help of their brother, Rakesh.

As per the media report, Saroj lives with her family in Meerut, whereas Anita lives in Delhi.

According to Rakesh, his father believed in communal harmony and wanted to donate his land to the Eidgah so that more Muslims could be accommodated while reading Namaz during festivals like Eid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eidcommunal harmonyHindusMuslimsreligion
Next
Story

'Won’t let him enter Ayodhya till he apologises': BJP MP on Raj Thackeray 'insulting' north Indians

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Electricity subsidy will be optional in Delhi : CM Arvind Kejriwal