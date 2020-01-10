Two ITBP jawans injured in IED blast at Raipur's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Two ITBP battalion jawans were left injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals at Raipur's Narayanpur district on Friday. The battalion was on its way to Kundla for a road opening when the blast took place near Sonpur Marg.

The Naxals fled from the scene after carrying out the attack. One of the jawans Anil Ekka suffered severe injuries to his face and hands while the other soldier Sudama suffered minor injuries on his hand.

Live TV

Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, "The ITBP jawans had left from Sonpur police station for the road opening when the Naxals who were waiting to ambush the battalion triggered a blast using a pressure cooker as an IED." The injured have been referred to Raipur for treatment.

Seven Naxals were arrested from Jharkhand's Latehar district on January 6. "The Naxals were involved in an attack on November 22 in Chandwa in which four police personnel were killed," said DIG Amol Homkar Venukant.

This comes after five Naxals were arrested from the Titir Mahua forest in the Balumath police station area on Saturday.