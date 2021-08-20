हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naxal Attack

Two ITBP personnel including Assistant Commandant killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

Two ITBP personnel including Assistant Commandant killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans including assistant commandant were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday (August 20), a police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI that the incident took place around 12.10 pm near Kademeta camp of 45th battalion of the ITBP under Chhotedongar police station limits. 

Two ITBP officers, including Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde lost their lives in the naxal attack in Narayanpur. 

“Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP's 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing," Sundarraj P said. 

Post the attack, Naxals looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set of the security personnel, IG Bastar added. 

“Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of martyred personnel were being evacuated,” he informed. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, three Naxals, identified as Sitanadi LOS (local organisation squad) member Ramesh Madkam alias Jeevan, CNM (Chetna Natya Manch) 'commander' Kawasi Joga and militia platoon member Doodhi Bhima, had surrendered before police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. 

“Impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, three ultras surrendered before the police on August 17. Of the surrendered cadres, two were carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each,” said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma. 

(With agency inputs)

