close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Two killed, four injured in explosion near temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram

The police added that some people at the temple found a mysterious object among the discarded objects and went to inspect it. The explosion took place after they try to open it forcibly.

Two killed, four injured in explosion near temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram
Representational image

Two people died and four others got injured after an explosion at Gangai Amman temple in Manamathi village in Tiruporur, Kanchipuram, on Sunday evening.
 
Kanchipuram police said that the temple was cleaned recently and some objects were discarded. The police added that some people at the temple found a mysterious object among the discarded objects and went to inspect it. The explosion took place after they try to open it forcibly.

IANS reported that the bomb squad is investigating to ascertain the kind of explosive device it was. "A tank near the temple in Manampathi was being desilted. From there, the workers recovered an unidentified object. They tried to open when it blew up, killing a youth named K. Surya and injuring five others," a police official told IANS.

Live TV

The police official, however, stressed that there is no connection between the current terror alert in the state, following intelligence inputs on entry of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the state, and Sunday's blast.

"We were initially shocked when we heard about the blast. But on coming here, it was clear this is a different kind of blast," the police official added.

Local police said that the injured were admitted to a government hospital.

Tags:
Tamil NaduKanchipuramKanchipuram blast
Next
Story

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair meeting of 10 Chief Ministers on Naxal menace on Monday

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Blueprint of J&K's development is prepared as situations getting normal at a good pace