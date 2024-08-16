New Delhi: Two persons were killed and three others injured after three trucks collided with each other after hitting an animal on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur town on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near a bypass on the Mumbai-Agra Highway when a vegetable-laden mini truck hit an animal on the road and was rammed into by another truck, an official said.

After ramming into the mini truck, the heavy vehicle lost control and collided with another goods carrier coming from the opposite direction, additional superintendent of police (ASP) TS Baghel said.

Truck drivers Jaipal Singh (45) and Anil Yadav (35) died on the spot, and three others suffered injuries, he said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospitals in Shajapur and Dewas, the official said, adding that a case was registered and further probe is underway.