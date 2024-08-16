Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778797
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Two Killed, Three Injured After Trucks Collide In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospitals in Shajapur.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Killed, Three Injured After Trucks Collide In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and three others injured after three trucks collided with each other after hitting an animal on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur town on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near a bypass on the Mumbai-Agra Highway when a vegetable-laden mini truck hit an animal on the road and was rammed into by another truck, an official said.

After ramming into the mini truck, the heavy vehicle lost control and collided with another goods carrier coming from the opposite direction, additional superintendent of police (ASP) TS Baghel said.

Truck drivers Jaipal Singh (45) and Anil Yadav (35) died on the spot, and three others suffered injuries, he said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospitals in Shajapur and Dewas, the official said, adding that a case was registered and further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?