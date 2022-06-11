Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla, informed the police officials on Friday (June 10, 2022). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered. “Two LeT terrorists including one hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Acting promptly on specific information, Police along with Army arrested 2 active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorized terrorist) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," a police officer said.

J&K | Police along with Army arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Baramulla y'day, June 10. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition incl 2 chinese pistols, 18 live rounds and 2 magazines have been recovered from their possession: Police pic.twitter.com/4k5A3rEtVN — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The official informed that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 02 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds and 02 magazines have been recovered from their possession. The Police registered a case under relevant sections of law. Further investigations in the matter are underway.

Earlier, in the Budgam district of central Kashmir, a police officer said, "Police along with security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam."

"Acting on specific information, Police along with 62RR and 43Bn CRPF arrested 01 hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” he added.

The officer identified the arrested hybrid terrorist as Mudabir Ajaz resident of Gulshanabad Hyderpora and the terrorist associate has been identified as Syed Muntaha Mehraj resident of New Colony Ompora.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation and logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms and ammunition across the district Budgam, officer said

The official informed that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated. It's pretained to mention here that with arrests of these 3 terrorists and one associate the number of arrested terrorists of this year reached 47 and associates number is now 185.