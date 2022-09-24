Two migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers were shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by terrorists on Saturday. The police said that militants fired at two non-local labourers in the Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama. According to police, the two labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.

