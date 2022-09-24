NewsIndia
MIGRANT LABOURERS

Two migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

The two labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.

Written By  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Two non-local labourers were shot in J&K's Pulwama by terrorists
  • The firing occurred in the Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama
  • The 2 labourers were shifted to hosp where their condition is stated to be stable

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers were shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by terrorists on Saturday. The police said that militants fired at two non-local labourers in the Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama. According to police, the two labourers were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said,"Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar".

