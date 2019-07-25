close

Bandipora

Two OGW arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

Two OGW arrested in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces on Thursday arrested two Over-Ground Workers (OGW) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered after a cordon and search operation was launched.

The OGW has been identified as Mohd Saleem Gojer and Mohd Iqbal Katana. A joint operation by the 27 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the Bandipora Police took place in Turknadi village of the district.

In the operation, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 53 rounds of AK 47, two hand grenades, and 27 rounds of the pistol were recovered.

