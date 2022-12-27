topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Two Russians barge into Mumbai's Tardeo tower to make stunt video, arrested

The police registered the case after their video went viral on social media, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two Russian YouTubers
  • The police registered the case after their video went viral on social media
  • The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code

Trending Photos

Two Russians barge into Mumbai's Tardeo tower to make stunt video, arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two Russian YouTubers who allegedly entered the Imperial Twin Towers in the Tardeo area to record a stunt video. They have been identified as Roman Proshin (33) and Maksim Shcherbakow (25). The police have informed the Russian Consulate about it. The two allegedly barged into the society as they wanted to record a stunt video. There is a 60-storey residential twin tower in Tardeo, one of the high-profile areas of Mumbai.

"The guard saw them and caught them, and contacted the police. During interrogation, both of them told the police that they had gone up the stairs to the 58th floor of a tower and were going to come down from outside while performing a stunt and had to record a video of their stunt," police said.

The police registered the case after their video went viral on social media. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Police will today produce both the accused in Girgaon court.

Live Tv

Maharashtrarussian youtubersstunt videoviral stunt videotwin tower maharashtraMumbai Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar