Two sitting BJP Councilors, senior Congress leaders join Aam Aadmi Party with their team

New Delhi: Two sitting councillors from BJP and senior Congress leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with their entire teams on Monday. BJP councillors Poonam Pawan Sehrawat and Savita Naresh Khatri, former Congress assembly candidate Suresh Kumar and Congress District President Pradeep Sharma, joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with several supporters.

Several BJP-Congress members were inducted to the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA Girish Soni, MLA Rajesh Rishi, MLA Sharad Chauhan, and MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkaar. The new members will work alongside CM Arvind Kejriwal and the fellow MLAs of their region to take their assemblies to new heights, informed Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said that the Delhi government is doing a lot of work on education, health, roads, and infrastructure development, however, there is a lack of development inside colonies. Public is deeply disappointed in all the areas wherein BJP-ruled MCD is responsible to work, it is not working at the pace at which work should be done in Delhi. Saurabh Bhardwaj further said that if MCD has AAP’s Mayor, Chairman, and Standing Committees, good work can be done in coordination with the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi. He promised that if the AAP government is formed within the MCD, Delhi’s map will change within five years.

People are constantly joining the Aam Aadmi Party after being influenced by the Kejriwal government's historic work in various areas, including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, and Wi-Fi. AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj along with MLA from Madipur Girish Soni, MLA from Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi, MLA from Narela Sharad Chauhan, and MLA from Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkaar inducted several members from BJP and Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “August 23, would serve as a milestone for the MCD elections. It is a very joyous occasion that to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party, our sister Poonam Pawan Sehrawat is joining us. Smt Poonam is a sitting councilor from the Bawana 29-N ward from the BJP. We welcome her from the depths of our hearts to the Aam Aadmi Party. She has been the chairperson of many committees in the past. In the Bharatiya Janata Party, she and her family members had taken various positions in the past. ”

He said, “Further, we have another sitting councilor from the BJP, Savita Naresh Khatri from the North ward. It is a very joyous day for us that two sitting councilors from the North MCD are joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. She is a councilor from ward 1-N and has served as the chairperson for many committees. Many of her colleagues are also joining the Aam Aadmi Party with her. We welcome all of them to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “We also have Suresh Kumar Ji joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. Suresh Kumar is a former leader from Congress, he contested the elections for MLA in 2015 and for councilor in 2017. He is a well-known face in the Janakpuri area of Delhi from the Congress Party and has served as the President of the Janakpuri Vyapar Mandal.”

He further said, “With the support of AAP’s MLA from Madipur, Girish Soni, Congress District President Pradeep Sharma from Madipur is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. I congratulate him and welcome him to the Aam Aadmi Party. He is the current District President from Tilak Nagar and is the former councilor from Raghubir Nagar. Many of his colleagues are also joining AAP today. From Madipur itself, we have Sanjay Bhardwaj joining the Aam Aadmi Party. He is the former General Secretary from Tilak Nagar’s District Committee from Congress. We also have Mohan Solanki Ji an important leader from Congress and Laxmi Narayan Ji who was an important pillar to Congress and is a well-known social worker. We welcome all of them to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

“Today indeed is an important day. In the same vein, Prabha Rokde from 67-S ward, Mehrauli is joining the Aam Aadmi Party. In the past, she has contested the MCD elections and with 6,000 votes she was the runner up. With her joining the party today, we will get strengthened in the Mehrauli ward. I wholeheartedly welcome her to the Aam Aadmi Party. She has been a Social worker for a long time now,” he added.

The AAP Chief Spokesperson said, “With the support of AAP MLA from Janakpuri, Rajesh Rishi, many important people are also joining the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers, today. It is very difficult to leave a party that you have been a part of for a long time. It is for the betterment of the Janakpuri constituency and Delhi as a whole that they have taken this important decision to work alongside Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I wholeheartedly welcome them.”

According to him, “It gives me immense happiness that all the people within BJP and Congress who want to work for the betterment of Delhi are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi government is working immensely in the areas of education, health, PWD roads, and infrastructure. However, when we visit colonies, the conditions of roads and sewers are in very poor condition. The people there are very troubled due to the situation of street dogs. Even the cows there have been left on the streets to eat garbage. Everywhere you look around, people are deeply disappointed in all the areas in which the MCD needs to work. Work there is not being done at the expected pace. So now, people want to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to the MCD."

"Some people within the BJP and Congress are good people who want to work for the betterment of their constituencies in coordination with their MLA and the CM. All such people now have this wish to join the Aam Aadmi Party and do good work when the Aam Aadmi Party wins the MCD elections. It is my promise that if the Aam Aadmi Party’s government is formed within the MCD and if it works alongside the Delhi Government then Delhi can see positive change within 5 years,” he added.

The following people joined the Aam Aadmi Party

BJP's Bawana 29-N ward councilor Poonam Pawan Sehrawat

BJP's Narela 1-N ward councilor Savita Naresh Khatri

Congress assembly candidate (2015) Suresh Kumar

Pradeep Sharma, present District Collector and former Councillor of Tilak Nagar Congress Committee, Former General Secretary of Congress District Committee of Tilak Nagar, Madipur Sanjay Bhardwaj, Laxmi Narayan, Balraj Yadav, Gulshan Barwa, K.K. Sharma, Harish Bayana, Ajay Chaudhary, K.K. Chhabra, Jaswant Dabas Sahni

Mahila Morcha President (Ward 1-N) Seema Parashar, Mahila Morcha General Secretary (Ward 1-N) Kavita, Mahila Morcha General Secretary (Ward 1-N) Lakshmi, Yuva Morcha President Nikesh Khatri, Yuva Morcha General Secretary Suresh Khatri, Narela General Secretary Parminder Kaur

Janakpuri Ward President Devinder Singh, Vikas Katyal, Bhupendar Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jitender Singh, Naveen Pradhan, Jai Bhagwan Sangwan, Sanjay Pawar, Nirmal Singh Lamba, Surjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Kalicharan, Sandeep Pandit, and Dharamvir Balayan joined the Aam Aadmi Party today.

Live TV