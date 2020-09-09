हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

Two smugglers shot dead by BSF at India-Pakistan border; pistols, night vision devices, magazines found

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two smugglers during the intervening night on Tuesday-Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar border outpost.

Two smugglers shot dead by BSF at India-Pakistan border; pistols, night vision devices, magazines found

JAIPUR: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two smugglers during the intervening night on Tuesday-Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar border outpost.

According to reports, the operation was carried out after receiving specific intelligence inputs about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan side to the Indian side in AOR of BOP Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar border outpost.

The alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by the armed smugglers to smuggle arms and ammunition and shot dead two smugglers ahead of the border fence.

On searching the area, a large number of items were found near the dead bodies of the two slain smugglers.

Two smugglers shot dead by BSF at the India-Pakistan border; pistol, night vision device, magazines found

Pistols - 02, Magazines - 04, Ammunition - 28 rounds, Narcotics/drugs- 08 pkts (approx 8 kg), Night vision device- 01no (with 02 cells extra), Pak Currency- Rs 13000, Pistol cover- 01 no, Knife small- 01 no, Wallet- 01 no. One National I card no 31103-7254202-1 in the name of Shahbaz Ali S/o Mushtaq Ahmed (DOB 11/3/87) was found by the BSF team. 

BSFSmugglersRajasthanSriganganagar border outpost
