Sashastra Seema Bal

Two SSB men killed in fratricide incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Representational Image

Kulgam: Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) men were killed in a fratricidal incident in a court complex in Kulgam district south Kashmir on Monday (July 6, 2020). 

Police official confirmed that an SSB man resorted to indiscriminate firing from his service rifle at his colleagues, which left two SSB men severely wounded.

A top police official said, "Two soldiers have died in the fratricide incident at Kulgam. He said that further details are being collected and the case is registered and the investigation is going on." 

Sources in police identified the deceased as ASI Sandeep Kumar and Constable Hemant Sharma.

