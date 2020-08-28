हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ahmadabad

Two-storey commercial complex collapses in Ahmedabad; 1 dead

Prem Complex, a decades-old building having around 10 shops and located in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad city, crashed at around 1 am. One person died on the spot. 

File Photo

AHMEDABAD: At least one person died after a two-storey commercial complex collapsed in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday (August 28). Officials told PTI that two persons were immediately rescued from the spot. 

Prem Complex, a decades-old building having around 10 shops and located in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad city, came crashing down around 1 am, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service.

On being alerted about the collapse, Khadia and his team rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation which lasted for over six overs and ended around 7:30 am.

"We managed to pull out two people alive from the debris. However, a third person died and we could only recover his dead body," Khadia said.

Besides them, no one else was found under the debris, he said after completion of the rescue operation. 

